Ronaldo orders agent to negotiate transfer to PSG

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly targeting a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as it looks increasingly like he won’t get a new contract at the Bernabeu.

The Portugal international has recently been linked by AS with an exit from Real Madrid next summer, and Don Balon followed that up by saying he was keen on a surprise move to Chelsea.

However, it now seems PSG would be his preferred destination, with Diario Gol claiming he’s instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to sound them out over a deal, with initial talks already taking place in a Madrid hotel.

The report also states that Florentino Perez is currently unwilling to meet Ronaldo’s demands over a new contract, though he’s also reluctant to sell him unless he gets a very good price.

This may also be due to another report from Don Balon suggesting that Premier League clubs were not currently keen on paying up for Ronaldo as it looks a risky purchase at this stage of his career.

Ronaldo has been one of the finest players of his generation, particularly since moving from Manchester United to Madrid in 2009, scoring 416 goals in 409 appearances for Los Blancos.

His sensational scoring record has helped the club win three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles in his eight years on their books, but it could be that their love story is now coming to an end.

PSG have been linked with Ronaldo in the past, though the prospect of signing him may now feel more realistic after their ambitious summer this year.

Despite years of signing big names, PSG took things up a level this season by bringing in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a major statement to the rest of Europe.

And while Ronaldo, 32, now looks somewhat past his peak, his arrival would be another huge name at the Parc des Princes and a boost to their hopes of finally conquering the Champions League.