Rotary Club of Ikeja visits LASUTH on Christmas Day

The Rotary Club of Ikeja on Christmas Day visited the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, both to spend the Special Day with the patients and to donate medical equipment to the Hospital Management.

It was also an occasion to reward some of the staff and departments of the Hospital that were adjudged to have distinguished themselves in course of duty, within the year.

Members, in large number, and led by the President, Rotarian Adeniyi Adelaja, arrived the Hospital early and were there all morning, visiting the wards giving gifts to the patients and cheering them up.

The Club later presented medical equipment valued at close to three million naira to the Hospital Management. Items presented included Desktop Sphyg [Accoson], Standing Sphyg [Health line], Thermometers [voice, non-voice, etc.], Stretchers, Examination Beds, Wheel Chairs, Nebulizer Omron, Suction Machines and Oxygen Concentrator.

The Items were received on behalf of the Hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Adewale Oke, who stood in for Dr. Jide Idris, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health.

The CMD expressed deep appreciation to the Club for the gesture and gave assurances that the items would be deployed as intended by the Club.

The Club also used the visit to reward some of the Hospital Staff for diligence and acknowledged dedication to duty.

Those rewarded included Mrs Christiana Ogidan, and Dr Bamidele Oluwadamilare who respectively got the Best Junior Staff and the Best Doctor of the Year Awards.