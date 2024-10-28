Amigo LNG SA de CV (Amigo LNG) of Mexico, a subsidiary of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd, has entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Sahara Group, a leading global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, to supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from its liquefaction facility in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening long-term LNG supply chains aimed at serving the rapidly growing energy markets in Asia and Latin America.

“This agreement strengthens our collaboration with Sahara Group, a dynamic leader in Africa’s energy sector, and firmly positions Amigo LNG as a key player in the global LNG supply market,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd. “Our partnership drives forward our shared vision of delivering sustainable, reliable, and scalable energy solutions to meet the world’s evolving needs. Together, we are committed to advancing energy transition goals, fostering innovation, and expanding access to clean energy resources globally, creating lasting impact and positive change for future generations.”

Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “This HOA with Amigo LNG perfectly aligns with Sahara Group’s commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly by facilitating access to clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. By expanding our LNG portfolio, we are reinforcing our dedication to delivering more affordable energy globally. This partnership not only strengthens our foothold in the LNG industry but also positions us to support energy transition efforts. We are excited to collaborate closely with Amigo LNG and look forward to the transformative impact we will create together.”

The Amigo LNG project, a large-scale 7.8 MTPA liquefaction and export facility located on Mexico’s west coast, benefits from its proximity to key shipping lanes and access to Asia-Pacific markets. Developed in close cooperation with the State of Sonora and the Port of Guaymas, this facility is a vital component of Mexico’s emerging LNG export industry.