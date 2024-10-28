The Catholic Diocese of Auchi confirmed on Monday that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, abducting the seminary’s Rector, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, during evening prayers and Benediction with priests and seminarians present. The attackers reportedly stormed the seminary and took Rev. Fr. Oyode, leading him into the nearby bush.

A statement titled “Diocesan Minor Seminary Attacked, Rector, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode Abducted,” signed by Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, confirmed the details.

The statement reads: “The Catholic Diocese of Auchi announces that at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, 27th of October 2024, the priests and seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, were attacked by gunmen during their evening prayers and Benediction. In the process, the Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, was abducted and led into the bush.”

According to the Diocese, the Vice Rector and all seminarians were unharmed and have been temporarily relocated to a safe area pending an increase in security around the seminary. No communication has yet been established with the abductors.

Law enforcement agencies have been alerted, and the Diocese has requested prayers for the safe return of Rev. Fr. Oyode. The statement noted the seminary’s significance, having been established by Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, Bishop of Auchi, in 2006 to train future priests, with over 500 graduates to date.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Benin, AIG Arungwa Nwazue, stated that he would travel to Agenebode immediately to oversee the investigation and assess the situation on the ground.