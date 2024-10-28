The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced an investigation into the alleged abuse of a dispatch rider by a House of Representatives member from Abia State, following public outrage over claims that the lawmaker threatened to make the rider “disappear” for requesting payment for his services.

In a statement titled “Nigeria Police Reacts to the Humiliation of Dispatch Rider by Abia State House of Reps Member,” the FCT Police Command confirmed it was aware of the incident involving Hon. Alexander Ikwechegh and a Bolt driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya, which took place on October 27, 2024, in the Maitama district of Abuja.

The statement detailed that “the FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr. Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.”

The Police Force also cautioned the public against using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate citizens, emphasizing that such misuse of authority runs counter to the impartiality that the office of the IGP stands for.

The controversy began when a video surfaced online showing Ikwechegh allegedly berating and threatening Abuwatseya. In the video, the lawmaker purportedly questions the driver, saying, “Do you know where you are? Do you know who I am?” The driver, in response, simply asked to be paid for his service: “I don’t want to know, just pay me and let me go.”

The exchange escalated, with the driver insisting on his right to payment, stating, “I did a job for you, and you have to pay me, sir.” Reports indicate that the lawmaker refused to pay, allegedly calling the driver “very, very stupid” and issuing a chilling threat: “I can make this man disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing would happen.”

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with Nigerians condemning the alleged abuse of power. Human rights advocates have joined the calls for accountability, urging the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure justice is served.