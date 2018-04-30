Saraki affirms confidence in Nigerian youths

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Sunday said the Nigerian youths have capacities to match their counterparts in other parts of the world if given the opportunity.

Saraki said this at Yikpata, Kwara state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) where he added that “most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright.”

Saraki had visited the NYSC orientation camp to commiserate with corps members over the death of one of them, Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu who died from complication arriving from accident she had during a man-o-war drilling.

After inspecting facilities in the camp, Senate President promised to contribute to the renovation of facilities there.

Saraki who is not satisfied with the state of the camp, said there was a definite need for government to improve upon the medical and other facilities in the camp.

While lamenting the demise of the corps member, Saraki said the Nigerian youth can match their counterparts anywhere in the world in terms of creativity and government must do everything to ensure they fulfil their dreams.