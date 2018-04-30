PDP pledges to revamp Nigeria’s economy in 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it would revamp the nation’s economy as well as restore democratic tenets and the rule of law when it reclaims power in 2019.

The party revealed that it was already working on a robust blueprint for national cohesion and economic recovery.

A statement on Sunday from the National Publicity Unit of the party signed by ‎Mr. Richard Ihediwa, said the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan made this known while receiving a delegation of PDP officials from Kogi State in his office at the weekend.

Ologbondiyan said the only way to end the economic recession, human rights abuses and daily bloodletting bedeviling the nation was for all Nigerians to rally with the PDP and vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“It is now clear to all that President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC are the main problems of Nigeria today. Not only that they have ruined our once robust economy with their restrictive economic policies, their nepotic tendencies are directly responsible for the escalation of hostilities and bloodletting in various parts of our country today.

“The Buhari administration has shown that it is completely incompetent and lacks the capacity to run an economy as big as ours; it has shown that it lacks the all-inclusive comportment to ensure a united and cohesive nation and has resorted to repressive tendencies, including direct violation of rights of citizens, to cover its failures,” the statement said.