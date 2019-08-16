SEED, EdFin Microfinance Bank partner to support affordable private schools with access to finance, quality assessment training

Affordable private schools in Nigeria are providing a critical service to educate millions of our nation’s children.

Unfortunately, these schools are often on the margins and do not have the resources to improve their infrastructure, teaching, and learning outcomes.

To help overcome these obstacles, a groundbreaking partnership signing agreement took place on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 between Sustainable Education and Enterprise Development (SEED) and EdFin Microfinance Bank.

Affordable private schools in Lagos can now benefit from SEED’s quality assessment and training as well as benefit from EdFin’s credit products for schools, teachers and parents.

Since 2016, SEED has provided development support services to over 700 affordable private schools in the six (6) Education Districts of Lagos State towards building lasting pathways to education quality.

SEED will be deploying its proprietary tool SQAT (SEED Quality Assessment Tool), an innovative school development and continuous improvement tool, to catalyze transformation within these schools.

The founder, Olanrewaju Oniyitan, was recently recognized by the Obama Foundation for her work with SEED & was selected as a 2019 Obama Africa Leader to further develop SEED’s impact on the continent.

Launched in 2019, Edfin Microfinance Bank is a pioneering institution dedicated exclusively to financing the education eco-space towards positively disrupting the standard and quality of education in Nigeria.

Edfin MFB was founded in collaboration with Gray Matter Capital (GMC) USA; a US-based impact investor concerned with improving the quality of education for underserved children in developing countries.

EdFin is focused on facilitating a more enabling environment for private schools in order for them to be able to offer quality education.

“Now that SEED and EdFin MFB have joined forces to increase access to quality education, parents and children in Nigeria can count on a dynamic collaboration to improve learning outcomes at our nation’s affordable private schools” says Olanrewaju Oniyitan.

“We are thrilled that these schools can begin their transformational journey with SEED’s quality assessment and training as well as EdFin’s credit products for schools, teachers and parents!”