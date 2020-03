The Senate on Monday in Abuja commenced a public hearing on the controversial social media Bill sponsored by Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East.

The Bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” passed the second reading of the Senate in November 2019.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan arrived at the venue at 11.30 am, which was followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.