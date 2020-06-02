Senate confirms appointment of 37 Federal Character Commission nominees, others

…as Buhari seeks confirmation of REC, replaces dead nominee on FCC

The Senate on a Tuesday confirmed the appointment of 37 nominees forwarded to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.

The nominees were confirmed after the upper chamber considered the report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The nominees whose appointments were confirmed are: Dr. Muheeba (Farida) Dankaka, Chairman (kwara); Hon. Henry Ogbulogo (Abia); Dr. Salihu Bello (Adamawa); Obonganwan Dorah Daniel Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Rev. Ibeabuchi Uche (Anambra); Mohammad Tijjani (Bauchi); Tonye G. Okio Member (Bayelsa); Mr. Silas Mfa Macikpah (Benue); Abba Ali Monguno Member (Borno); Mr. Nsor Atamgba (Cross River); Hon. Moses Anaughe (Delta); Chief George Afamefuna Ossi (Ebonyi); Imuetinyan Festus Member (Edo); Barr. Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti); and Mrs. Ginika Florence Tor (Enugu).

Others are: Hamza Mohammed (Gombe); Dr. Diogu Uche (Imo); Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Hadiza Usman Muazu (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Na’iya (Kano); Hon. Lawai Garba (Katsina); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Pharm. Idris Eneye Bello (Kano); Abdul Wasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah (Lagos); Barr Alakayi Toro Mamman (Nassarawa); Maj.Gen. Suleiman Barau Said.(Rtd) (Niger); Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade (Osun); Chief Olufemi Lawrence Omosanya (Ondo); Adeoye Abdulrazak Olalekan (Osun); Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo); Mr. Stephen A. Jings (Plateau); Wokocha Augustine (Rivers); Abdullahi Aminu Tafida (Sokoto); Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar (Taraba); Hon. Jibril Maigari (Yobe); Hon. Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Sen. Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali (FCT).

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday also confirmed the appointments of Dr. Frederick Ekwem, Commissioner, (Imo and Abia); and Dr. Jonah Madugu, Commissioner (Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau).

The confirmation of both appointments was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Meanwhile, the Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to replace one of the members on the Federal Character Commission.

The letter dated May 29, 2020, was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I have the pleasure to present for confirmation by the Senate, Mr. James Jiya Kolo as a Member representing Kwara State in the Federal Character Commission replacing the nominee earlier submitted for the state, Mr. Daniel James Kolo who died on 19th May, 2020.”

In another letter received by the Upper Chamber, President Muhammadu Buhari requested the confirmation of Tella Adeniran Rahmon as Resident Electoral Commissioner from Osun State in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).