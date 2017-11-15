Senate orders Police IG to reinstate Obiano’s security aides

November 15, 2017 0

Members of the Senate have lambasted the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for withdrawing security details attached to Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano.

The lawmakers took turns to condemn the police boss for claiming that the security men were withdrawn to allow a level playing field for all contestants in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

The Senate, therefore, asked Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to ensure that Obiano’s security aides were reinstated by Thursday.

