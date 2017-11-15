Serena Williams weds fiancè on Thursday

Global tennis sensation and new mom, Serena Williams, is set to marry fiancé Alexis Ohanian, the multi-millionaire co-founder of social news website Reddit, this Thursday at New Orleans.

The event has been slated to take place at the Contemporary Arts Centre, according to reports.

A source said, “Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding. They have hired the best of the best and can’t wait to get married.”

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia, on September 1 after they announced their engagement last December

Attendees will be banned from using their cell phones because Williams signed an exclusive deal with Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, to run the photos.

The couple was in New Orleans in mid-October, searching for a wedding venue with their wedding planner.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, who has been a friend of Serena’s since 2014, is likely to be among the guests at the lavish nuptials.

The American actress, who finishes shooting legal drama, Suits, this week for the final time, would be in good company with Jay Z, Beyoncé and Kris Jenner, all rumoured to be on the star-studded guest-list.

The new parents planned their $1m celebration with such secrecy that even their A-lister guests won’t know the exact location until Thursday morning.

Among the 250 guests will be Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kris Jenner, Ciara and Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle.