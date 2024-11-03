Shell companies in Nigeria teamed up with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other stakeholders to build Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres and a digital library in Nigerian universities this year in their continuing support for education.

Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and NNPC in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB) launched a digital library at Niger Delta University, Amassoma in Bayelsa State in April, while an ICT centre was commissioned at the Sa’adu Zungur University (formerly Bauchi State University), Gadau in Bauchi State in July, by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) as part of the Joint Venture with NNPC, TotalEnergies and NAOC.

In the latest intervention just last week lecturers and students at Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO,) applauded as SPDC, NNPC and other Joint Venture partners collaborated with NCDMB to unveil a world-class engineering design studios and ICT hub at the institution. “This is Shell working to power lives in Nigeria,” said Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, and Managing Director, SPDC, Osagie Okunbor said reflecting on the three facilities. The projects have changed the academic and physical landscapes in the three universities and linked the students and lecturers to the global learning arena.”

The facilities at FUTO include two state-of-the-art engineering design studios and a fully furnished 100-seater ICT lecture hall, equipped with computers and smartboards with dedicated power and water supplies. FUTO was selected for the project as part of the “institutional strengthening” in the catchment area of SPDC’s Assa North Ohaji South Gas Development Project. They were launched at a colourful ceremony attended by representatives of the Imo State Government and principal officers of the university.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, said: “We deeply appreciate the efforts of our partners in NNPC, SPDC, Total Energies, and NAOC JV, who have invested in the future of Imo State by supporting this critical project. Your commitment to human capacity building aligns perfectly with our goals, and together, we will continue to drive innovation, skills development, and sustainable economic growth for our people.”

Okunbor’s address at the commissioning was read by General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli, in which he expressed happiness “that the collaboration of SPDC, Joint venture partners, NCDMB, and FUTO has resulted in this successful social investment project that demonstrates our commitment to improving access to quality education for every Nigerian.”

Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, called on Nigerian institutions to domesticate the advancements in AI and other technologies. “Our AI must understand Igbo, Hausa, Efik, Yoruba, and other local languages,” he said, speaking through Dr. Ama Ikuru, the Director in charge of Capacity Building. “We must leapfrog the innovations of other nations and become a net exporter of advanced technology to achieve the lofty ideals of Nigerian content development.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, said in his address which was read by the Senior Advisor Stakeholders Relations, Mrs. Halimat Wilson: “Innovation thrives in an environment where ideas can be freely exchanged and developed. The Engineering Studio and ICT Hub is designed to be such a place where students, researchers, and faculty can collaborate on projects, share knowledge, and push the boundaries of what is possible.

Welcoming guests earlier, FUTO Vice Chancellor, Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Oti, thanked the sponsors of the project “for a landmark donation” to the university.

Shell Companies in Nigeria have been education since the 1950s through scholarships and other initiatives.

These efforts have resulted in the award of thousands of secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship awards, provision of educational infrastructure and establishment of sabbatical and internship programmes as well as centres of excellence in several universities.