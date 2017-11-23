Skye Bank unveils new TV commercial

Skye Bank has renewed the bank’s commitment to personalized customer service as the new focus of its retail banking strategy.

The bank’s CEO, Tokunbo Abiru, disclosed this yesterday during the unveiling of a TV commercial on its digital banking solution; SkyeXperience. The television commercial, which is titled “You Are in Control” expresses the unique value proposition of the product to include its Omni-Channel, Self-Service and uniform sign-on across multiple devices.

Speaking at the sneak peek session, which held at the bank’s corporate headquarters, the Group Managing Director remarked : “Today banking is no longer about the physical building but where you are and the device you are using. SkyeXperience is therefore designed to give our customer a seamless and consistent transition from one channel to the other without any hindrance.

Giving a glimpse of the TVC creative thrust, Nduneche Ezurike, Head of Strategic Brand Management of the Bank, described the TV commercial as a compelling narrative in consumer lifestyle,?which is a complete departure from the traditional approach where organizations attempt to talk at customers about their size, strength, resilience, reliability among other value propositions.

He said : “The SkyeXperience TV commercial can best be described as personal benefit advertising in which the consumer is the source of power and the A-Z of everything. It depicts a conscious effort to engage the consumer in his ecosystem by interpreting his lifestyle and communicating the benefits SkyeXperience offers the consumer”.

On his part, Charles Novia, a veteran Nollywood and film producer, gave a critical review of the commercial.

According to him, production–wise, the SkyeXperience TV commercial has aesthetic value.