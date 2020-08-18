Soldier, 26 others in EFCC net for fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested serving military personnel, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to EFCC, the arrest followed intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.