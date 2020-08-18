Soldier, 26 others in EFCC net for fraud

August 18, 2020 0

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested serving military personnel, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to EFCC, the arrest followed intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Why we’re returning £5.5m Abacha loot to Nigeria – Irish Govt

The Irish Government has said that the decision to return £5.5 million looted by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was achieved through multi-agency collaboration.