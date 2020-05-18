Sports Ministry writes NFF, demands welfare plans for players

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYS) has demanded for a welfare plan for players and officials from chiefs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a letter dated May 11, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the FMYS, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, the President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, was directed to furnish the Ministry with plans by the federation to offer welfare assistance to players.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind gesture of extending support to the families of our fallen heroes in following the lead of the Ministry to pledge the monthly payment of N30,000.

“I wish to further request you to provide information on the welfare scheme (package) put in place by your management to enhance productivity and motivate the welfare of staff and players of your federation, as well as welfare scheme for families of ex-internationals, the sick and injured athletes,” Aduda demanded in the letter to NFF.

Just recently, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, gave financial and material support to the mothers of three top former Nigerian sportsmen who have died.

The minister had offered financial and material support to the mothers of Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and late quarter miler, Sunday Bada.

He also pledged to pay them monthly allowance as well offset their hospital bills any time they have health challenges. – Thisday.