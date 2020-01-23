Spurs unlucky with injuries – Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho lamented his side’s bad luck with injuries after they edged past bottom-of-the-table Norwich to claim their first Premier League win of 2020.

Spurs have struggled for goals since losing Harry Kane to injury but ended a run of three league games without scoring when Dele Alli struck just before half-time.

The home side then lost Harry Winks to injury 10 minutes after the break and Norwich equalised with 20 minutes to go when Teemu Pukki fired a second-half penalty past Hugo Lloris, who was making his return after three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Son Heung-min nodded in a deflected cross with 11 minutes to go to give Tottenham their first win since Boxing Day.

“We are in a situation when I have to think, think, think,” said Mourinho.

“I look to bench and we don’t have attacking players. I had to take off Erik Lamela because of fatigue but we showed an incredible reaction to score a second goal.

“When Chelsea want to win they bring on Michy Batshuayi. When Manchester City want to change Gabriel Jesus they bring in Sergio Aguero.

“We are so, so unlucky with injuries. We get back Hugo Lloris and we lose Harry Winks. It’s incredible.”

Mourinho was able to provide some positive news on Winks' injury after the game, saying he would be out for "weeks not months" with an ankle problem.