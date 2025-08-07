Stanbic IBTC Capital, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria 2025” at the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

This distinguished recognition underscores the institution’s dedication to delivering world-class investment banking solutions that foster sustainable growth and generate long-term value for clients throughout Nigeria and beyond.

The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards are internationally recognised within the financial community for celebrating companies that demonstrate exceptional expertise and excellence across various sectors.

These awards acknowledge innovation, achievement, strategic vision, and progressive changes taking place within the financial industry worldwide.

Commenting on the award, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital, stated, “This award is a tribute to our team’s dedication to excellence and our clients’ trust in our capabilities. We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects our commitment to providing innovative investment banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.”

The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards encompass a comprehensive range of financial services categories, including foreign exchange, banking, insurance, hedge funds, pension funds, compliance, corporate governance, wealth management, Islamic finance, exchange-traded funds, project finance, technology, and corporate social responsibility.

The awards are open to companies of all sizes, offering a competitive and broad view of the global financial markets.

Stanbic IBTC Capital’s recognition as Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank comes at a time when the institution continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking sophisticated financial solutions.

The award recognises the bank’s expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, advisory services, and structured finance.

Oladele expressed, “We sincerely thank our clients and partners for their trust in us to help them achieve their goals and financial aspirations. This accomplishment is a result of their faith in our abilities and the unwavering dedication of our team to pursue excellence.”

As Nigeria’s economy continues to evolve and grow, Stanbic IBTC Capital remains committed to playing a pivotal role in facilitating access to capital markets, supporting corporate growth initiatives and contributing to the overall development of the Nigerian financial sector.