The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place Wasiu Ayinde Marshall on a No-Fly list until further investigations have been completed.

The directive followed the unruly behaviour of the popular musician at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Minister, in a post on his official X handle, also directed all airlines, both domestic and international, to be informed of this directive, and anyone who flouts this directive risks the withdrawal of their operating licence.

“I received reports from all the relevant aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025. I have also received video footage of the incident.

“From all the details so far received, my preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities.” The Minister said contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 said, investigations show that the musician constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually block the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is totally unacceptable behaviour.

“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation,” he said.

He stated that no amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away who is standing in front of an aircraft. The Minister stated that the pilots and the musician breached standard safety protocol as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He said he directed the NCAA to temporarily suspend the license of the Captain and the Pilot pending a full investigation and commended them for their proactive action.

He added, “However, I have also questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party. What applies to the goose must also to the gander. That is one of the tenets of justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass.

“In the circumstance, I have directed the NCAA to place Kwam-1 on the No-Fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot.”