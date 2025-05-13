A fresh report that Nigerian youths are ending up in neighbouring Ghana and forced into internet fraud, commonly called Yahoo-Yahoo, is a national embarrassment. This indicates that any activity seems okay for the youths as long as they leave their dysfunctional country. It is this desperation that pushes them into the clutches of human traffickers. This should jolt the Nigerian government into taking urgent and decisive action.

Per the report, as many as 231 young Nigerians were lured to Ghana on the pretext of finding work. But after arriving in the country, they were promptly locked up in internet fraud rooms in an estate in Accra, where they were taught how to use laptops and other electronic devices to defraud victims.

Recently, they were busted by officials of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office and were scheduled to be sent back home. It is unknown when they were trafficked or how many more Nigerians are still confined in cybercrime factories in the country. The security agencies must stop this Yahoo traffic.

Ghana seems like the new destination for Nigerians. Before now, it was Europe, the United States or Asia.

The effect of the japa syndrome, as it is widely known locally, is devastating to Nigeria’s economy. The medical sector is haemorrhaging, leaving hospitals short of critical staff.

Some states have fewer than 10 doctors. The banks are bleeding as their tech workers leave. Another damning report last week said even artisans are also on the japa train. Their destinations include Niger, Ghana, Togo, and Libya.

In the ’70s and ’80s, Nigeria was a popular destination for Africans to come and work, with Ghanaians topping the list.

But things have changed. For over two decades, the Nigerian economy has declined steadily, and the immigrant workers have since returned home. Nigerians are now flocking to other countries for menial jobs.

The rescued Ghana Yahoo victims were in bad shape, obviously manhandled by their taskmasters. One had his leg broken for failing to remit his illicit earnings.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, rightly called it modern slavery. “Count yourselves lucky,” she said. “Next time, it may not be a benevolent country like Ghana… There are countries that take cybercrimes very seriously, and by the time they lock you up, they throw away the key.”

Nigeria must halt this disgraceful and dangerous exodus of its young citizens. They must learn that there is dignity in honest work and that crime does not pay. However, it will take much more than words to keep them from falling into the arms of organised criminals, or launching out on their own, whatever the risk.

The government should fix the economy, provide the environment for job creation, get its priorities right, and curb inequities. The youth unemployment rate for 2025 was projected to be 6.5 per cent, while the headline inflation rate in March was 24.23 per cent.

Food prices remain exorbitant. The naira-dollar exchange rate is still at over N1,500 while the meagre N70,000 minimum wage is unpaid in many states.

And while most Nigerians struggle with these pressures, President Bola Tinubu cruises in an armoured Cadillac Escalade and flies in a $150 million jet.

In January, the Federal Government approved millions for retired military chiefs to go for foreign medical trips, acquire SUVs, and hire cooks.

Meanwhile, a senator takes home N21 million every month as running costs in addition to other massive allowances. This does not inspire hope among youths.

Nigeria and Ghana should monitor youths’ activity online and leverage intelligence to track illicit movements into their countries.

There should be more synergy with ECOWAS and Interpol to nip potential crimes in the bud. Nigeria should expand the economy to engage the youths and stop them from exporting crime to other countries.