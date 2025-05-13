Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has inducted former Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and 37 others into the party’s Board of Trustees.

During the inauguration on Monday in Abuja, Wabara called on the new members to help steer the PDP toward renewed success and significance, asserting that the party remains much alive.

Othere inaugurated into the BoT to serve for three years include former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, former National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West, Eddy Olafeso, former Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu.

Other members inaugurated were former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, former Minister of National Planning, Mohammed Daggash, and former Ogun State governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, among others.

It had been reported that 85 of the 127 PDP BoT members had not been participating in party activities.

The inauguration is intended to revitalise the board as it faces growing internal issues.

Section 31(5) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) defines the BoT as the party’s moral compass, tasked with upholding ethical standards and the party’s reputation, offering guidance on policy matters, resolving conflicts, and protecting party property.

The PDP BoT Chairman stated that the event marks not just a celebration of fresh starts, but also a reaffirmation of their united dedication to the values and principles that define the party.

Wabara stated, “Today, we are welcoming a distinguished group of individuals whose dedication, experience, and unwavering loyalty to the PDP have earned them a place on this prestigious Board.

“Your appointment to the Board of Trustees is a call to serve, a call to uphold the integrity, unity, and vision of our party as we continue to strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.

“As custodians of the party’s conscience, the BoT plays a critical role in providing wise counsel, fostering stability, and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP.

“Your role as members of the Board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

“Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore the PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria. The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination, and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome.”

Wabara reminded PDP BoT members that their role is not only an honour but also a responsibility, urging them to serve with integrity, transparency, and dedication to the party and the nation’s welfare.

“PDP is not dead, so let us continue to work together to uphold the vision of our founding fathers, and to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more progressive party. Together, we shall lead our party to new heights of success and relevance in the Nigerian political landscape,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated BoT members, former National Vice Chairman (South West), Olafeso, emphasised that the inauguration marks a fresh start for the PDP.

Olafeso, in his address to journalists, mentioned that their goal is to reposition the PDP in preparation for upcoming elections.

He stated, “This marks a new beginning for our party, a regeneration of its glorious past, and a commitment to ensuring that, from this moment on, the PDP can effectively serve as a strong opposition party across the country. We are bringing in new ideas, new people, and a new orientation.

“With the quality of leadership and the heritage of our past, we can make Nigeria better than it is today. We are all excited to go back to work, and that’s exactly what we will do.

“Many of us have stood firm for the PDP for over 20 years, and we won’t stray from that path. We aim to restore the party’s glorious past, where people can send their children to school, where insecurity is a thing of the past, and where the economy and employment issues start to improve.”

In his earlier remarks, PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, congratulated the newly inaugurated members, urging them to assist the National Working Committee in steering the party’s affairs.

Damagum, represented by Acting National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo, stated, “The Board of Trustees is the conscience of the party, and the Constitution entrusts it with the great responsibility of guiding the PDP; not just as Nigeria’s leading party but as a beacon for Africa.

“We in the NWC are here as your chief servants, ready to rely on your advice and guidance. We assure you of our full support in ensuring the smooth running of the party.”