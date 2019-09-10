Subversive forces plotting to destabilise Nigeria, DSS alleges

Some elements are bent on destabilising Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) alerted on Monday.

Its spokesman, Peter Afunnanya, said some groups and individuals are among the subversive forces that have been working to set the country on fire.

The elements were, however, not identified.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Afunanya expressed the DSS’ deep concern over the use of social media to deliberately misinform Nigerians and incite them towards igniting civil unrest.

Dr. Afunanya, who warned that the DSS would never allow subversive elements to achieve their ends, urged Nigerians to come forward and volunteer information about such activities

“The DSS is committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security,” Afunanya said, warning that on subversive elements deserves to be taken seriously by all.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation; they also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

“Also, the Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

“In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.”