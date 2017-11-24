Sudan begs Russia for protection from U.S

Khartoum needs protection from Washington’s aggressive actions, as the situation in Sudan is the result of U.S. policy, Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir said Thursday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In the end, it turned out that our country split into two parts, which resulted in a worsening of the situation, and as a result, we need protection from the aggressive actions of the United States,” Al-Bashir told Putin.

He said Sudan opposes U.S. intervention in the affairs of Arab countries, particularly Iran.

“We are against U.S. interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries, and this concerns, in particular, U.S. interference in Iraq,.

“What is happening in Syria is the result of U.S intervention.

“We believe that what is happening in Syria is also due to U.S. intervention, and as a result, Syria has such a situation, we believe that peace cannot be achieved without [Syrian President] Bashar Assad.

“We believe that if it were not for Russian intervention in the situation in Syria, then this country would be lost,” the Sudanese president explained.

The U.S. and its allies have been conducting an operation against Syrian militants in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

They have been operating in Syria without the permission of the country’s authorities.

Al-Bashir expressed his gratitude to Russia for supporting his country on international platforms.

“We are thankful to Russia for the position that it has taken on international platforms, the position that Russia has taken to support Sudan.

“We have a convergence of positions on a number of issues,” the Sudanese president said. – NAN.