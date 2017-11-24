Mnangagwa swears-in today as Mugabe, wife get immunity

Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be sworn in as interim President on Friday, a day after Mugabe and his wife were granted immunity, allowing the couple to remain in the country.

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, in a historic moment that brought his 37 years of oppressive rule to an end.

Mnangagwa, returned to the country on Wednesday to take the reins, promising to lead the nation into a “new and unfolding democracy.” He spoke in front of throngs of supporters, but made no mention of Mugabe’s future.

Col. Overson Mugwisi, a spokesman for the Zimbabwean Defense Forces, said an agreement had been reached with Mugabe that included immunity and a guarantee of safety for him and his wife, Grace Mugabe.

The former leader has been accused of waging a campaign of fear to remain in power for nearly four decades, and human rights activists have long called for him to be brought to justice.

He was accused of ordering a string of massacres in the early- to mid-1980s in opposition strongholds to consolidate his power.

Up to 20,000 people were killed, academics say.

He has also been accused of corruption to finance his lavish lifestyle, as his government drove the once-prosperous nation into economic ruin and poverty. CNN.