Supporters Club plans big for Super Eagles games

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club has declared its intentions to play prominent roles to ensure that the senior national team, the Super Eagles, qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 AFCON respectively.

Speaking with the press in his Surulere office, the Public Relations Officer of the NFSC, Afeez Balogun, reiterated the determination of the NFSC to ensure that the senior national team dust all oppositions in the forthcoming games.

” We have mobilised all our members across the country to storm Uyo in large numbers for the game against Bafana Bafana. And for the subsequent matches of the Super Eagles, particularly, the away games to Cameroon and Algeria, our members outside the country are equally set to provide the team with loud and ceaseless support to ensure total victory and eventual qualification ” Balogun said.

” It was a bitter experience that we failed to qualify for the last two AFCON championships. And we believe that with concerted efforts and unflinching dedication from all stakeholders, such unfortunate situations would not repeat itself”, the spokesman enthused.

Speaking further, he disclosed that football-loving Nigerians would be treated to new melodious and awe-inspiring songs, which are also aimed at leading the national team to success.

He went on to commend the recent efforts of the NFF in preparing the national team for the challenges ahead with quality friendly matches, adding that these games would bring about team bonding and understanding.