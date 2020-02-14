Supreme Court verdict: APC supporters protest in Bayelsa

Protests have rocked Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa, following the Supreme Court ruling which invalidated the electoral victory of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Degi Eremienyo.

The crowd started the protest from the APC State Secretariat at the Yenizue Gene area from where they moved across town to the Government House where they ventilated their anger.

The situation would have gotten out of control but for the matured disposition of the security personnel who guarded the entrance of the Bayelsa State Government House.

The protesters moved onto the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) State Office where they also angrily made their displeasure over the Supreme Court judgment known.

Roadblocks by both security men and protesters have limited vehicle movement with motorists forced to make u-turns at various junctions.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up as the inauguration of the Senator Duoye Diri as Governor is expected to take place at the Government House Yenagoa, under tight security. – AIT.