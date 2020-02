Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed the bill for the establishment of Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps into law.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, said, “Having passed through the third reading, the bill has become law.”

Afuye, who lauded the lawmakers for the “leadership and commitment to the bill,” said the Assembly did not short-circuit any process that was required in law-making.