Suspected assassins kill PDP Chairman in Delta

Suspected assassins have reportedly shot dead the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 4 (Olomu Ward 1) in Ughelli South council area of Delta state, Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo.

According to reports, the incident occurred about 7pm on Wednesday, along Ogoni Road, near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The victim said to have died on the spot received several bullets from his assailants.

His vehicle, a Toyota Camry, also bore bullet marks.

Details surrounding the killing were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that the hoodlums fired sporadically into the air and ensured that the victim died before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the development.

The commissioner of police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa said, “it is true. The corpse has been deposited in a morgue. And we are investigating the matter.” – The Nation.