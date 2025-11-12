Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, presented a budget proposal of N705.794 billion for the 2026 fiscal year before the Osun State House of Assembly.

Tagged the “Budget of Economic Transformation,” Adeleke described the appropriation bill as a visionary roadmap to the state’s collective future, a blueprint for sustainable growth, and a declaration of his administration’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare.

Presenting the budget, the governor said his vision for prosperity was rooted in building a robust and diversified economy capable of withstanding emerging challenges.

“By leveraging our diverse economic potentials, we are creating a dynamic system that adapts, evolves, and withstands emerging shocks,” he said.

Adeleke noted that the 2026 budget reflects his administration’s drive for sustainable growth, equity, and resilience through pragmatic and inclusive policies.

“It has been our determination from the inception of this administration to take this state to an enviable height through infrastructural and human capital development,” he stated.

“Our resolve to lay a solid foundation for these goals is derived from the Osun State Development Plan, 2023–2050.”

He assured that the government’s major focus for 2026 would be completing all ongoing projects across the state and initiating new ones where necessary. Adeleke also disclosed that his administration had achieved remarkable progress in implementing the 2025 budget.

A breakdown of the 2026 budget shows that total revenue comprises recurrent revenue, with the state’s share of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) projected at N221.68 billion, independent revenue at N199.57 billion, and other receipts amounting to N268.35 billion.

Recurrent expenditure is estimated at N317.41 billion, representing 45% of the total budget. Of this, personnel costs will take N135 billion, while N182.41 billion is allocated for overheads, including salaries, allowances, pensions, and gratuities.

The state also earmarked N388.38 billion for capital expenditure, representing 55% of the total budget.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, commended the government’s performance in implementing previous budgets, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, social inclusion, and workers’ welfare.

“As we formally receive the 2026 Appropriation Bill, this House pledges full cooperation and constructive engagement,” Egbedun said.

“We will conduct careful legislative scrutiny to ensure the budget reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people of Osun State. Every allocation must serve the public interest and contribute meaningfully to sustainable development across all sectors.”