A Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has directed the Kano State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage of two popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, within 60 days.

The order followed their recent appearance in viral videos deemed “indecent” by the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board.

The clips, which showed the duo engaging in romantic gestures, were described by authorities as contrary to the moral and religious values upheld in the state.

Presiding over the matter on Monday, Magistrate Halima Wali warned that failure to conduct the marriage within the stipulated timeframe would be treated as contempt of court.

The court also mandated the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the implementation of the marriage order.

The two TikTokers were arraigned before the court in recent weeks for allegedly producing and circulating obscene content on social media.

Mai Wushirya was earlier remanded in a correctional facility after clips showing him engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” with the female content creator went viral.

The Censorship Board maintained that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the production and distribution of sexually suggestive or obscene material.