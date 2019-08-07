Thousands scramble for Ekiti primary school teacher jobs

Thousands of job seekers thronged the Ado-Ekiti headquarters of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Tuesday, to apply for jobs as primary school teachers.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the approval for the recruitment of teachers to fill the vacancies at the primary school level.

Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Francisca Aladejana said Fayemi has directed the board to fill vacancies in public primary schools in the state without delay.

Application forms were distributed free to applicants at the SUBEB headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday. The distribution will continue tomorrow.

Aladejana stated further that only applicants with verifiable credentials would be allowed to obtain the application forms.

She advised interested applicants with prerequisite qualifications to visit the SUBEB headquarters to collect their forms which must be submitted in person at the same venue on or before Friday for processing.

According to her, qualifying examination will hold on August 17 at Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Ijero-Ekiti and Ode-Ekiti.

The SUBEB chairman warned that the board would not accept application forms submitted late.