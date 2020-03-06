IPPIS: FG to withhold salaries of defiant ASUU members – Finance minister

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) should no longer expect their salaries, Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said on Thursday.

She said that 55 per cent of the varsity teachers’ has so far been enrolled.

The minister spoke at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, most reforms that you undertake, you come across resistance. We have had resistance from ASUU on the implementation of the IPPIS and I am happy to report that at least, up to 55 per cent of ASUU members are registered and the ones that are not are not getting their February salary,” the minister declared.

Speaking on the need for the IPPIS system, the minister said the system has helped in identifying over 70, 000 ghost workers in the federal civil service.

She said plans are underway to make the system free of ghost workers in future.

The minister said: “It is in eliminating ghost workers because you register on the IPPIS using biometrics and we are currently working with the office of the head of service to link up the IPPIS HR management module with the payroll itself. It will help us better maximise the efficiency of the system.

“I know that we have up to 70,000 ghost workers that have been identified in this process and we hope that we will come to a time when we will say that we have no ghost workers.”

She lauded the Muhammadu Buhari regime for its commitment to public financial management, which has maximised transparency and efficiency.

Mrs. Ahmed said: “I must say that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown the highest level commitment to public financial management. The gipmi system is now fully implemented, we are maximising the implementation of the IPPIS. The president has launched the treasury portal this December 2019. So we haven’t had as much support in the treasury from the presidency as much as we have had under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because of his commitment to transparency and accountability and due process on the part of the treasury.

