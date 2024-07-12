President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Managing Director and Board Chairman for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled “President Tinubu appoints new Managing Director and Board Chairman for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).”

Tinubu appointed Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the NPA while Senator Adedayo Adeyeye was appointed the Board Chairman.

“Dr. Dantsoho holds a Doctorate in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

“Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing,” the statement partly read.

Adeyeye, a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician, was a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The statement added that “the President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.”