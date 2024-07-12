Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, presented the Staff of Office and the Instrument of Office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan.

The governor, who made the presentation at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital, said, “By the power conferred upon me as the Governor by sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 20 of the Chiefs Law Cap 28 Vol.1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000, I hereby present the Instrument/Staff of Office, which symbolises your authority as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.”

The seat became vacant after the demise of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his forefathers at the age of 81 after ruling for two years.

Dignitaries at the coronation include the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja; Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, who represented President Bola Tinubu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; among others.