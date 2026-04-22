President Bola Tinubu has approved a ₦17 billion Community-Based National Social Action Fund aimed at accelerating grassroots development across Nigeria’s 8,804 political wards, in a move aimed at deepening local participation in service delivery and improving socio-economic outcomes.

The initiative, announced in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and signed by Ado Bako, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, will be implemented through a newly established task force designed to drive community-led interventions nationwide.

According to the statement, each ward will work with a verified community-based organisation to identify and execute priority projects tailored to local needs.

“The initiative will deploy community-driven interventions tailored to local needs, with each ward engaging a verified community-based entity, organisation, or association to implement priority projects,” the statement said.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the programme represents a shift toward decentralised development.

“This approach places communities at the centre of development. By enabling each ward to identify and implement its priority needs, we are unlocking practical solutions that directly improve livelihoods and strengthen service delivery where it matters most,” he said.

He added that the scope of interventions reflects urgent grassroots needs across sectors.

“Interventions may include community nutrition support, provision of essential health commodities such as micronutrients and therapeutic foods, as well as minor infrastructure improvements in schools, health facilities, and sanitation systems,” Pate said.

The statement said implementation will run from March to December 2026, with a Programme Management Unit domiciled in the ministry’s Sector-Wide Approach Coordination Office overseeing execution.

“To ensure effective implementation, the President has approved a project timeline commencing March 1, 2026, with delivery expected by December 2026,” the statement noted.

Funding for the initiative will be drawn from a ring-fenced intervention account managed by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“The sum of ₦17 billion will be released into a ring-fenced special intervention account to support implementation, monitoring, communication, and accountability,” the statement added.

The task force will be chaired by the health minister and include key officials from finance, humanitarian services, procurement, and anti-corruption agencies.

The new fund builds on earlier reforms, including the creation of the Social Action Fund in 2023 and the Community-Based Procurement Platform introduced in January 2026.

“The approval builds on earlier reforms… designed to simplify access for community organisations to deliver projects of up to ₦50 million,” the statement explained.

Nigeria continues to face disparities in development across its wards, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Data from the World Bank indicates that a significant portion of the population lacks access to basic services, underscoring the need for decentralised, community-driven solutions.

Analysts say the success of the initiative will depend on strong monitoring systems and transparency safeguards to prevent misuse of funds.

In a related development, the President also approved the upgrade of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre in Zaria to the National Institute of Public Health and Infectious Diseases.

“The upgrade is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and rapid response,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that the institute will serve as a hub for research, training, and workforce development.

“The Institute will function as a multidisciplinary hub for public health training, research, and workforce development… strengthening the country’s readiness to manage infectious disease threats,” it added.