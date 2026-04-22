President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in what officials described as part of ongoing high-level consultations on regional and continental issues.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the State House, began at about 4 pm, although details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed as of press time.

Sources familiar with the engagement indicated that the interaction aligns with a pattern of periodic consultations between both leaders, particularly on political developments in West Africa and Nigeria’s broader diplomatic and continental engagements.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the visit in a brief post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing photographs of the encounter.

“President Tinubu meets former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Villa,” he wrote.

Images from the meeting showed both leaders in a relaxed setting, engaged in conversation inside the President’s office.

A document titled “Two-Year Milestone” was also visible in the background, suggesting ongoing internal reviews of the administration’s performance.

As of the time of filing this report, the Presidency had not issued an official statement outlining the agenda or outcomes of the visit.

Jonathan’s latest visit comes months after his last known appearance at the State House in November 2025, shortly after his evacuation from Guinea-Bissau amid a political crisis.

The former president had been leading a West African Elders Forum election observation mission when soldiers loyal to Brigadier-General Dinis Incanha reportedly staged a coup, detaining incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló ahead of the official announcement of the November 23 presidential election results.

Jonathan was subsequently airlifted out of Bissau on a jet said to have been provided by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

The former Nigerian leader has remained actively involved in regional diplomacy and conflict mediation efforts, particularly within the West African sub-region, often engaging sitting leaders on issues of governance, elections, and stability.