Chelsea Football Club have sacked head coach, Liam Rosenior, after just 107 days in charge, following a poor run of results that saw the club suffer five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring.

The club confirmed the decision in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was not taken lightly but was necessary due to “recent results and performances” falling “below the necessary standards”.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season,” the statement read.

Chelsea added that the former Strasbourg manager leaves with the club still competing in the FA Cup and chasing European qualification.

“Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future,” the statement added.

Rosenior, who was appointed in January on a six-year contract to replace Enzo Maresca, departs with Chelsea seventh in the Premier League and seven points off the Champions League places.

Calum McFarlane will now take charge of the team as interim head coach until the end of the season, beginning with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds at Wembley, with support from existing backroom staff.

“As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment,” Chelsea said.

Rosenior’s exit comes after a run that included defeats to Newcastle, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United and Brighton, with Chelsea failing to score in all five games.