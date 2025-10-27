President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday afternoon.

The agenda of the meeting could not be immediately verified, but it might not be unconnected with ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

The Presidency had described their appointments as a strategic move to enhance professionalism, efficiency within the force.

Those attending the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu, Air Vice Marshall Kennedy Aneke, the Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff.