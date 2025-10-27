A former University of Lagos student, Chidinma Ojukwu, on Monday, told a Lagos High Court that she never discussed the death of Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, with her co-defendant, Adedapo Quadri.

Ojukwu, a former 300-level Mass Communication student, stated this while being cross-examined by the second defendant’s counsel, Mr Babatunde Busari.

Busari, Quadri’s counsel, was attempting to determine whether his client had any involvement in Ataga’s death.

Ojukwu is standing trial alongside Quadri and a third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, on a nine-count charge filed by the Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri are facing eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing, while Egbuchu is facing a one-count of stealing Ataga’s iPhone 7.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the defendant said her dealings with Quadri were limited to the supply of “Loud”, a form of cannabis and Rohypnol, as well as his assistance in producing her school identity card.

“I never had any discussion with Adedapo Quadri about the death of Ataga.

“The only transactions we had were for the supply of Loud and Rohypnol.

“He also helped me to produce my school ID card,” Ojukwu said.

She said Quadri knew nothing about what happened between her and Ataga at the apartment.

She stated that Quadri never visited her throughout her stay at the apartment.

Ojukwu added that she only called him to supply Loud and Rohypnol after Ataga mentioned that he had just one stick of Loud left.

The defendant, however, admitted that she took a brown envelope from the apartment when she left, explaining that it contained several personal documents belonging to Ataga.

“I took the brown envelope when I was leaving the apartment.

“Inside it were Ataga’s driver’s licence, his ID card, office complimentary cards, a driver’s licence and international passport belonging to one Mary Johnson, as well as Access Bank and UBA statements of account.

“When the police came to my house at No. 57, Akinwunmi St., Alagomeji, Yaba, I told DSP Olusegun Bamidele that I took the envelope home by mistake,” she said.

Earlier, Ojukwu’s counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu, reminded the court that during the previous proceeding, he had sought to tender certain letters to which the prosecution had objected.

Egwu said, “I wrote a letter to the prosecution on Oct. 29, 2021, requesting the production of items released on bond to the nominal complainant.”

However, the prosecution counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, told the court that the prosecution did not come across any such document.

After hearing both parties, Justice Yetunde Adesanya directed Egwu to tender the letters.

In her ruling, Adesanya held that the letter dated Oct. 29, 2021, addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions and duly acknowledged, was admissible in evidence.

She also admitted other letters addressed to the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, and the Inspector-General of Police, with copies sent to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Panti.

The judge also admitted Ojukwu’s handwritten letter appointing Egwu as her counsel, ruling that “the document attached to the previous correspondence is admissible”.

Following the ruling, Egwu tendered an iPhone 7 Plus, an iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone X, and a MacBook through Ojukwu.

She identified the devices, stating, “The iPhone 7 Plus belongs to my sister, while the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone X, and the silver 2019 MacBook Pro are mine. I sold the MacBook to a vendor.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesanya thereafter adjourned the case until Nov. 6 for the continuation of the trial.

The prosecution stated that Ojukwu and Quadri conspired to murder Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him multiple times in the neck and chest at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned on Oct. 12, 2021.