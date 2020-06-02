Tinubu mourns Lagos Senator Muse

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of the former Senator representing Lagos central Senatorial District, Senator Muniru Adekunle Muse, who died early on Tuesday.

He was 81 years old. In his condolence message issued by his Media Office on Tuesday, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Senator Muse was an associate who was part of our administration in Lagos State in 1999 as Chairman of Apapa Local Government.

“He was very committed and dedicated to the development of not only his Apapa constituency, but also of Lagos State and Nigeria. He later served diligently as Senator representing Lagos Central from 2007 to 2011.

“A loyal party man and stabilising factor in Lagos politics, his contributions to the Action Congress and later the All Progressives Congress were invaluable.

“Senator Muse was a devout Muslim who deployed all that he was blessed with in the propagation of Islam. Such was his wonderful role that he was named a member of the Management Committee of Lagos central Mosque.

“I commiserate with his family, his Apapa constituency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the government and people of Lagos State”, Tinubu added.