President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election after securing nearly 11 million votes in the party’s nationwide primary election.

The results, drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, showed President Tinubu in a commanding lead over fellow aspirant Stanley Osifo, cementing his dominance within the ruling party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

President Bola Tinubu secured 10.99 million votes to defeat his sole rival, who polled 16,504 votes, in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election held across 8,809 wards nationwide.

The figures were announced during the ongoing national collation of results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Governors of 31 states, alongside other senior party figures serving as state coordinators and collation officers, presented the outcomes of the direct primaries to the Presidential Primary Election Committee chaired by former Senate President Pius Anyim.

In the South-West, Tinubu recorded commanding victories in key states considered strongholds of the party. He polled 814,988 votes in Lagos, 322,485 in Ogun, 181,996 in Ondo, 142,754 in Oyo, 100,888 in Osun, and 85,340 votes in Ekiti. Osifo managed only marginal figures in the zone, including 1,186 votes in Lagos and 929 votes in Oyo, while recording zero votes in several states.

The North-West also delivered overwhelming support for the President. Kaduna produced one of the highest figures with 618,914 votes for Tinubu, while Kano returned 500,852 votes. Katsina gave him 467,003 votes, Gombe recorded 450,517, Kebbi delivered 292,972, Sokoto returned 301,000, and Zamfara added 321,579 votes. Osifo’s performance remained weak across the region, with only scattered votes recorded in a few states.

In the North-Central region, Tinubu maintained a wide lead with 310,990 votes in Kwara, 285,436 in Nasarawa, 241,720 in Plateau, 197,370 in Kogi, 175,487 in Niger, and 374,787 votes in Benue. The Federal Capital Territory also delivered 36,103 votes to the President, while Osifo failed to secure any vote there.

The South-East and South-South zones equally produced impressive numbers for Tinubu.

He secured 582,960 votes in Imo, 383,382 in Enugu, 207,579 in Ebonyi, 161,005 in Abia, and 43,034 in Anambra. In the South-South, Tinubu polled 407,646 votes in Delta, 389,197 in Akwa Ibom, 280,082 in Rivers, and 227,192 in Bayelsa. Osifo recorded modest figures in a handful of states, including 1,007 votes in Abia and 384 votes in Anambra.

At the end of collation, Tinubu emerged with a total of 10,999,967 votes, while Osifo garnered 16,504 votes nationwide.