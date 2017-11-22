Traditional rulers, town unions hail Ugwuanyi on N10m project for every community

Traditional rulers and President-General of Town Unions in Enugu State have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for releasing N5 million, being the first tranche of the N10 million his administration earmarked for the execution of development project in every community in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu after a meeting with the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzo, who was accompanied by his colleagues, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Association of Presidents General of the state’s Town Unions, Hon. Paulinus Eze and the Director General of Visit Every Community (VEC), Dr. Eric Oluedo, expressed delight at the release of the fund, adding that the governor has surprised them by fulfilling the promise he made to the people of the state.

Amb. Agubuzo said that “this special development has never happened in Enugu State”, explaining that the governor’s decision was that every community will decide the project they would want to execute with the money, adding that a dedicated bank account will be opened for the project with the traditional ruler and the president general of that community as signatories.

“We are here today on the invitation of His Excellency and we had a very pleasant surprise. The governor has made available the sum of N5million for every community in Enugu State for a development project of their choice. This is a special development that has never happened in Enugu State because this money will be given to the community leaders and they will decide on what to do with it”.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Town Unions, Hon. Eze described the release of the fund as a pleasant surprise, saying that the governor has wiped away the tears of the people in so many communities, who he said had never experienced any development project in their areas.

He maintained that the grassroots development programme, will ensure that government presence is registered in all the over 400 communities in the state, commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his passion for the wellbeing of the people.

The VEC DG in his speech noted that the new policy, was a fallout of the visit his agency embarked on in all the communities in the state, pointing out that the state government earmarked N10 million for development project in every community to be identified and executed by the community.

Dr. Oluedo added that VEC will monitor the projects strictly to ensure compliance, stressing that the approval for the funds went through due process and will be released to the traditional ruler and president general of each community.

He equally thanked the governor for fulfilling the promise he made to the people of the state last year.