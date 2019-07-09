Trump fumes over diplomatic leak, attacks May for Brexit impasse

US President Donald Trump has attacked British Prime Minister Theresa May over the “mess” resulting from the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to slam May as well as Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, whose leaked comments about the US president has drawn the media’s attention.

Trump claimed that he had told May how to handle Brexit, “but she decided to go another way.”

“I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way,” said the US president.

He further suggested that the White House would not continue working with Darroch in the wake of his prediction that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace.”

“I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister,” he said.

The British Foreign Commonwealth Office argued that Darroch’s comments do not necessarily reflect London’s stance, stressing that the envoys are expected to be honest.

The US leader further appeared to be distancing himself from premiership hopefuls in the UK, asserting that his state visit last month was focused on Queen Elizabeth.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with,” Trump said, despite his attempts then to meet the frontrunner, Boris Johnson, who refused to meet with him. – Press TV.