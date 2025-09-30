Nigeria’s Flying Eagles made a frustrating start to their FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign in Chile as they slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Norway in Talca on Monday evening.

Rasmus Holten’s ninth-minute penalty, awarded after a video review spotted a handball in the Nigerian box, proved the difference in a game the Africans largely dominated but failed to convert their chances.

The two-time silver medallists almost stunned the Scandinavians inside three minutes when Kparobo Arierhi rattled the crossbar with a fierce strike.

Moments later, Nigeria were left chasing the game after Holten calmly converted from the spot.

Norway, buoyed by the early lead, nearly doubled their advantage when Luca Hoyland danced through midfield with a slaloming run and teed up Gustav Nyheim, who somehow failed to steer home from close range.

From then on, Nigeria entered the contest and launched wave after wave of attacks.

Arierhi went close again just after half-time, dragging his left-footed effort wide with the goalkeeper beaten.

In the 63rd minute, Tahir Maigana’s shot inside the box struck the base of the upright, leaving the striker holding his head in disbelief.

The Flying Eagles felt further aggrieved when two penalty appeals were waved away in the second half, heightening their sense of misfortune.

Norway, for their part, were content to sit deep with numbers behind the ball, frustrating Nigeria’s rhythm and soaking up the pressure.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side thought they had levelled in the 71st minute, only for Nasiru Salihu’s rising shot from the right to clear both the goalkeeper and crossbar.

With time running out, Maigana again came close seven minutes from time when he unleashed a powerful long-range strike, but his effort flashed narrowly wide as Norway clung on.

Despite their dominance and a catalogue of near misses, Nigeria were left empty-handed at the final whistle, while Norway joined Colombia at the top of Group F.

The Flying Eagles, chasing their first U-20 world title after two previous final defeats, will look to bounce back when they face Saudi Arabia in their second group match on Thursday.