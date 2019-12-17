UNIABUJA sacks two lecturers over sex-for-grades

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has sacked two of its professors over alleged inappropriate relationships with some female students of the school.

Also, two other lecturers, one of whom is a PhD holder, were demoted over the said alleged offence.

The two sacked professors, according to a statement by the head of information of the institution, Dr. Habib Yakoob, are Prof. Adeniji Adedayo Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Prof. Agaptus Buzo-Chibuzo Orji of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education.

The university gave the names of the two demoted lecturers as Dr. Robert Dajal of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, and Mr. Gana Emmanuel Sunday Defian of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, who was also demoted from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer, “for their complicity in various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the university”.

The statement explained that the university “Council at its 85th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th and Thursday, 12th December, 2019, considered reports and recommendations from its Disciplinary Committee and after due diligence, approved the termination of appointment of two Professors for various acts of misconduct”.

A female student of the university had in July this year, alleged that a professor in the Department of Agriculture allegedly demanded sex in order to ensure that she passes the course he was handling.

The lecturer had earlier been issued a query after he was caught pants down during a sting operation by policemen of the Gwarinpa police station.

It was gathered that following a threat by the lecturer that the student, with registration number: 16211546, would not pass a course he was taking unless she gave in to his sexual demands, she reported the matter to security operatives, who organised a sting operation.

The sting operation was carried out by men of the Gwarinpa police station, where the professor was caught pants down in a hotel room in the highbrow estate of the Federal Capital Territory.

The university statement read thus: “Council at its 85th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th and Thursday, 12th December, 2019, considered reports and recommendations from its Disciplinary Committee and after due diligence, approved the termination of appointment of two Professors for various acts of misconduct: (1) Professor Adeniji Adedayo Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, for inappropriate relationship with a female student which is a misconduct of ‘scandalous and disgraceful nature’ as provided in Section 16, subsection 3(c) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999), ‘Falsification of academic records’ and ‘aiding and abetting of examination malpractice’ in line with section 7, subsection 1b(ii) &(v) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

“Professor Agaptus Buzo-Chibuzo Orji of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education, University of Abuja, for ‘falsification of academic records’, ‘aiding and abetting of examination malpractice’, in line with section 7, subsection 1b(ii)&(v) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999), ‘Corruption and dishonesty’ in line with Section 7, subsection 1b (iv) of the University of Abuja Condition of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

“Council also approved the demotion of Dr. Robert Dajal, Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education by a rank, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, and Mr. Gana Emmanuel Sunday Defian, Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture by two ranks, from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer, for their complicity in various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the University.

“The University of Abuja wishes to restate its commitment to high moral standards and determination to take appropriate disciplinary measures against any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff and/or students, in the interest of justice and educational development.”