Unizik workers protest kidnapping of colleague

Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities on Friday staged a protest at Government House, Awka, Anambra State, over the kidnap of one of their colleagues, Emeka Chiaghana, by yet to be identified gunmen.

They carried placards with various inscriptions. Some of them read, “We want to know the whereabouts of our colleague”, “Chiaghana cannot vanish this way”, “Our colleague has family members who depend on him, “His children are in school, they want to see him around them”.

They said Chiaghana, an engineer, was kidnapped at his Nibo residence in Awka-South Local Government Area of the state on 25th October last year.

Chairperson of the association, Njideka Nwangwu said the protest was necessitated by the abduction of its members by unknown persons.

She said, “Up until now we have not seen nor heard from him and his destination is still unknown to his wife, family members, and friends.

“By this peaceful protest, SSANU UNIZIK enjoins the government of Anambra State, security agencies, the university community, and the general public to note this ugly development.”

Nwangwu said though SSANU was aware of the efforts of security agencies and Unizik management in trying to rescue Chiaghana alive, she noted that the relevant authorities should expedite action for him to regain his freedom and rejoin his family.

Speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof.Solo Chukwulobelu, assured them that security agencies were on top of the issue.

He said, “The state government has not gone to bed on the matter and has been conducting investigations underground to nail the abductors and reunite the victim with his family.

“Don’t despair. Be strong in faith as the state government and other security agencies will ensure that your colleague is released from captivity,” the SSG stated. Punch