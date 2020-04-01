Viral video: Army Chief removes Adeniyi as Operation Lafiya Dole Commander

The Nigerian Army has announced the redeployment and appointments of some of its senior officers.

Among those affected in the massive shake-up was the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi.

The Director of Army Public Relations Sagir Musa said in a statement that Major General Olusegun Adeniyi was taken from command of the military operation and redeployed to an army research institute.

He said the move was approved by the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai as “a routine/normal exercise for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.”

Adeniyi was replaced by an army division commander in the northwest, Major General Faruk Yahaya.

Over 20 other generals and a colonel were also affected in the exercise.

The redeployment comes amid the outrage triggered by a viral video in which Adeniyi decried an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in which 47 soldiers and officers were killed in an ambush and left some of their vehicles in a state of disrepair.

The former theatre commander explained the difficult situation under which troops were operating while pledging loyalty to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It is, however, unclear if his redeployment has anything to do with the attack and the said video.