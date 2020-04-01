Bauchi State begins 14-day lockdown Thursday

April 1, 2020 0

The Bauchi State Government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in  the state  to contain the spread  coronavirus.

The decision was contained in a statement  by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabi’u Baba, on Tuesday.

He said  the lockdown would  begin from 6pm  on Thursday.

According to him, the lockdown does not affect those on essential services.

He said, “In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the state government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state for a period of 14 days with effect from  6pm on  April 2. Consequently, all borders to will  be closed.

“The  governor appreciates the sacrifice of the public in these agonizing times.

“He has subsequently directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement is allowed between 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The ban does not however affect essential services.”

The statement said  the governor appealed to the public to appreciate that the measures were aimed at containing  the spread of coronavirus  “that is threatening  society.”

The governor  on March 23  went into self-isolation  after contracting the disease.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ogun State postpones lockdown to Friday

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has postponed total lockdown of the state over raging coronavirus to Friday ...