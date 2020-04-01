Bauchi State begins 14-day lockdown Thursday

The Bauchi State Government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in the state to contain the spread coronavirus.

The decision was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabi’u Baba, on Tuesday.

He said the lockdown would begin from 6pm on Thursday.

According to him, the lockdown does not affect those on essential services.

He said, “In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the state government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state for a period of 14 days with effect from 6pm on April 2. Consequently, all borders to will be closed.

“The governor appreciates the sacrifice of the public in these agonizing times.

“He has subsequently directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement is allowed between 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The ban does not however affect essential services.”

The statement said the governor appealed to the public to appreciate that the measures were aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus “that is threatening society.”

The governor on March 23 went into self-isolation after contracting the disease.