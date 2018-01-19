Wande Coal releases `Turkey Nla’ music video

Branded Wande Coal, Oluwatobi Ojosipe, Nigerian song writer and singer, has released a new music video titled `Turkey Nla’

The former Mavins Records strong man took to his twitter handle @wandecoal on Thursday to announce the released of the video stating: “Turkey Nla video out now!!!’’

The colourful three minutes and 57 seconds video features Olamide’s `shaku shaku’ dance in all forms.

It was directed by a multi ward winning music video director, Olalekan Buhari popularly known as `Unlimited L.A’

The `kick’ and `rotate’ hit maker got signed to Don Jazzy’s defunct Mo’Hit Records in 2006.

The `Curriculum Studies’ graduate of University of Lagos decided to pitched tent with Don Jazzy’ s Mavins Records after D’Banj and Don Jazzy went their separates ways in 2012.

After a brief stay at Mavins Record, the multiple award winner also referred to as `Black Diamond’ left in 2013 and established his own record label `Black Diamond’.

In 2015, Coal dropped his sophomore album `Wanted’ under his Black Diamond Records. – NAN.