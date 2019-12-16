Western Union launches cross-border payments to Japan

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and City Express, one of the leading remittance companies in Japan, have launched a global consumer-to-business (C2B) payment service to enable global used-car enthusiasts to buy from BE FORWARD, one of Japan’s leading used-car exporters.

Western Union’s C2B offering uses the company’s proprietary Quick PaySM service, which is live in eight countries, including the Bahamas, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mongolia, New Zealand, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

BE FORWARD customers in these countries, now have the option to shop online on beforward.jp and then use local currency to pay for their purchases in person at a Western Union Agent Location in their country of residence.

The unique collaboration falls within the company’s growing portfolio of cross-border payments where other companies are increasingly using Western Union’s global network to enable options for payments of goods and services for their customers.

“By unlocking our network, Western Union is creating a money transfer and payments superhighway for innovative companies wishing to offer their customers the widest choice of options for cross-border payments,” said Sohini Rajola, Head of Network, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union.

“We continue to capitalize on our unique cross-border strengths to meet increasing demand from global consumers and businesses for fast and reliable cross-border money transfer and payments,” she said.

“By connecting to Western Union’s robust retail network, we have the unique ability to link our offering to cash payments worldwide and serve many market segments. We have widened the category for potential customers by plugging into the Western Union and City Express platforms and enabling them to purchase a used car online and pay in person using local currency,” said Hironori Yamakawa, President, BE FORWARD.

“We are delighted to champion a global and local relationship that paves the way for a generation of customers that either have a preference to pay in cash or have zero or limited international credit card capabilities. This new form of cooperation enables everyone to benefit and largely contribute to creating an inclusive globalized world, where citizens around the world can buy global and pay local,” said Keiichi Akasaka, City Express.

Once the customer chooses the car online on beforward.jp, they need to select the delivery option and input their details online. BE FORWARD will then forward them an email with the purchase details.

The customer can then head to any of the Western Union retail Agent locations in their country of residence, with a valid photo ID and a copy of the order details and send the money. Customers can send up to US$ 5,000 for their car purchases.

Western Union will process the transaction and send the money across to City Express in Japan. When the payment is received, City Express will transfer the funds to BE FORWARD.

BE FORWARD will then export the car to the customer.